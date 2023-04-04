Why Rachel Weisz Wouldn’t Play a Female James Bond (Exclusive)

Getty

Rachel Weisz is dishing with “Extra” about her series “Dead Ringers,” whether she would follow in husband Daniel Craig’s footsteps as James Bond, and texting Brendan Fraser, her “The Mummy” co-star, after his Oscar win.

“Dead Ringers” will have audiences seeing double as Rachel plays terrifying twin gynecologists in the new limited series.

The psychological thriller, out April 21 on Prime Video, is based on the classic 1988 David Cronenberg film, which starred Jeremy Irons as twin brothers.

She told “Extra,” “It always haunted me, and so one day I was thinking about wouldn't it be great to do a TV show about sisters and I went... ‘What if?’ And that was the idea. It was just basically so I could play the roles.”

So what does her husband Daniel think of her gender-switching role?

Weisz said, “He’s a big fan. He's a big fan.”

But would Rachel be a fan of rebooting Daniel’s alter ego James Bond?

“Definitely not,” Weisz said. “That's a male character written by a man for a man. No personal interest in that. If someone else does, that’s great.”

She also told “Extra” she has a lot of respect for Fraser, who just won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in "The Whale."