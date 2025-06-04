Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Split After 8 Years (Report)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson, 35, and Chris Martin, 48, are going their separate ways, multiple sources tell People magazine.

After an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted eight years, an insider tells the publication, "It feels final this time.”

The “Materialist” star and the Coldplay frontman were just spotted together in Malibu on May 16, and spent time in India together back in January.

Dakota and Chris reportedly started dating in 2017. In March 2024, a source told People they had been engaged for years.

When they were hit with split rumors in August 2024, Dakota’s rep shot down the gossip, confirming they were still “happily together.”

Dakota made rare comments about Chris in 2024 in an interview with Bustle.

She said of watching him perform, "I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

Johnson also talked about his children Moses, 19, and Apple, 21, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," Johnson said. "With all my heart."