Brendan Fraser Brings His Sons to the Oscars Red Carpet! (Exclusive)

“The Whale” star Brendan Fraser hit the Oscars red carpet with his partner Jeanne Moore and two of his sons, Holden and Leland!

Brendan, who is up for Best Actor for his performance in “The Whale,” said he was “overjoyed” and “really happy to be here.”

The star continued, “This is a nice reunion. I think it's been since 2003 or [2005] that I was at the Oscars, but it doesn't seem like much has changed spirit-wise. It's good to be here.”

Billy asked, “Are you feeling nervous at all, anticipatory, excited?”

He said, “I'm thrilled to be here, that we can still do this. We’re back. I'm rooting for everyone in all their categories. I can't pick a favorite, but I'm just glad to be here for the show.”

Billy asked Jeanne and Brendan’s sons, “Can you pick a favorite tonight? They said, “‘The Whale.’” Jeanne looked at Brendan and said, “Favorite actor, him.”

Billy joked, “We got a lot of tall and handsome closing in on us — what's going on here?”

Asked if he was looking forward to seeing anyone at the Oscars, Brendan said, “I want to say Ke [Huy Quan] again, because everybody wants to see Ke again.”

Bush pointed out that Fraser and Quan, who is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” were in 1992’s “Encino Man” together.

Brendan confirmed, “That’s where we met.”

It turns out Brendan and Billy were in a movie together, too: 2010’s “Furry Vengeance.”

Billy explained, “I'm the drill instructor,” and Brendan recalled, “I fell off the treadmill and broke my neck. Thanks for that, Billy.”

Jenn also asked, “This film is all about honesty and what it means to be honest. What's the most honest moment that you've had with yourself?”