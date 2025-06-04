Instagram

Jessie J, 37, is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The singer took to Instagram with a video to tell fans, “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it.”

Jessie added, “It breaks my heart that so many people are going throughs so much, similar and worse.”

The Brit reflected on putting out new music amid the diagnosis, saying, “To get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before, a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this. I mean, you can’t make it up.”

She confirmed she will undergo surgery, telling fans, “It is a very dramatic way to get a boob job,” while confirming, “I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good. It is a weird topic…”

The star explained, “I am gonna disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball (June 15) to have my surgery,” joking, “and I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

In the caption she teased, “Not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”

Jessie received support in the comments.

Fellow breast cancer patient Katie Thurston, 34, wrote, “Stage 4 breast cancer patient here 🩷 thank you for using your platform to share your story and hopefully inspire others to be proactive on their health. Cancer doesn’t discriminate on age.”

Rita Ora showed support in the comments, writing, “Your literally my favourite person and I’m praying for you you’ve got this. my mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I’m here for you. X”

Katy Perry shared, “Love you! We all are sending healing energy to youuu… excited for the massive tits and more music ♥️.”

Leona Lewis wrote, “Sending all the love j 🤍.”

Chelsea Handler posted, “Big love♥️.”

Pixie Lott shared, “jessie you’re amazing and of c you got this you’re a superwoman !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”

Luis Fonsi showed support with prayer and heart emojis.