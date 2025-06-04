Tiffany Haddish & Jo Koy Roast Each Other Over Past Jobs, Private Jets & More!

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish and Jo Koy are longtime friends who just teamed up for her She Ready Foundation Adult Prom.

Now, these stand-ups sat down to face off and interview each other at “Extra”!

Jo has been on tour for nearly six years and tries to take two months off every summer.

He said, “That’s when I get all the kids and I’ll get all the nieces and nephews and all the cousins and I’ll fly them somewhere.”

When asked if he flies them private, he answered, “It’s commercial.”

Tiffany and Jo both hustled from the bottom to get where they are today!

At one point, Jo worked as a waiter, hotel employee, and at Nordstrom Rack “getting shoes for people,” while Tiffany worked for Alaska Airlines.

Jo shared, “I got one that no one knows about… When she started doing stand-up, she would do bar mitzvahs.”

Tiffany quipped, “My title was ‘energy producer.’”

Jo had some major questions for Tiffany, asking who styles her and whether we’ll get another one-hour comedy special from her.

Showing love for styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, Haddish said, “They always crush it for me.”

“I don’t know if you saw what they did at the Met Gala this year, but they killed it,” Tiffany raved.

As for a stand-up special, Tiffany said, “I’m definitely going to give them another hour special, but I need somebody to direct it.”