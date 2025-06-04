Instagram

Olympian Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid have called it quits after nearly 10 years together.

TMZ reports Kayla filed for divorce in late March, but didn’t announce the split until now.

On Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram, “Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection.”

“I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing – not from fresh, open wounds,” Kayla added. “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to understand that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love – for those around me and for myself.”

Rae Reid stressed the importance of “living with transparency and authenticity,” saying, “I’ll continue to do so – wihile also protecting the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory.”

Kayla is hopeful that “new growth can emerge from broken grounded.”

Along with showing her appreciation for the love and support, Kayla ended her post with, “Moving forward, I’m choosing to give myself grace. I’m choosing resilience . And I’m choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace.”

Kayla and Ryan were married for seven years before she filed divorce papers.

The divorce could get complicated, as they share three children: Caiden, 7, Liv Rae, 6, and Georgia June, 23 months.

Ryan commented on Kayla’s split announcement, writing on Instagram, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we’ve come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.

He went on, “Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately.”

“Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support — it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter,” Lochte noted.

In 2016, Ryan and Kayla were romantically linked after cozying up in Rio during the Olympic Summer Games.