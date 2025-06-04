Brad Pitt in the Driver’s Seat — from ‘F1’ to His 1st Words on Angelina Jolie Divorce

Getty Images

Brad Pitt is in the driver's seat this summer!

His racing drama “F1” is set to be a must-see blockbuster. It’s been in the works for four years — they even brought in real F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton.

And Brad has had our hearts racing for over 64 films. His first credited role was in 1987 on the soap opera “Another World,” but he really broke out in 1991’s “Thelma & Louise.”

Since then, he’s been a movie icon, with hits like “Legends of the Fall,” “Interview with the Vampire,” and the “Ocean’s” series, not to mention his Oscar-winning performance in “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.”

His film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” came with its own drama on and off screen, as he divorced his wife Jennifer Aniston and went on to date and later marry his co-star Angelina Jolie.

They were Hollywood’s “It” couple for 12 years, married for two, before splitting in 2016. The stars were caught in a bitter divorce battle for eight years, and just finalized the split in December.

Brad just broke his silence about finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie in GQ.

When asked if he felt relieved, he explained, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

He’s moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, but has been quiet about the relationship, instead choosing to focus on his films.