“The White Lotus” stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are taking on those rumors that they are feuding!

In an interview with Variety, Goggins set the record straight, saying, “There is no feud.”

Goggins, 53, and Wood, 31, played love interests Chelsea and Rick on the third season of the popular HBO show.

Walton gushed, “I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me.”

Comparing Wood to famous actresses Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan, Goggins went on, “She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special.”

Insisting that they aren’t at odds with each other, Walton added, “She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

In April, the two had people wondering if they were in a feud after they stopped following each other on Instagram.

Aimee shared her take on the speculation, saying, “I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a sh*te about Instagram.”

While she’s been wanting to address the rumors, Aimee Lou didn’t want her words to be misconstrued.

She noted, “Eventually, I just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing.”

Bringing the attention back to their characters, Wood asked, “Why not have conversations about the story and Rick and Chelsea and enjoy it?”

Getting emotional, Walton put the rumors further “to bed,” saying, “My catharsis in this experience was different than other people’s, because of my history in this place. I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea.”

He elaborated, “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, ‘This is what I’ve gotta do.’ And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Walton called the feud rumors “so ridiculous,” explaining, “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character, so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f**king ever.”

He shared, “I’m emotional because we haven’t been in the same city to ever talk about this. So, for me, this is just so wonderful.”

Aimee isn’t just reuniting with Walton after the show ended, she has also been working with their “The White Lotus” co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger.

On “The White Lotus,” Patrick’s character Saxon pursued Aimee’s character Chelsea despite her being in a relationship with Walton’s character Rick.

Along with walking the blue carpet together at the Met Gala, Aimee and Patrick have joined forces on a campaign for Venmo.