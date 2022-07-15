Regé-Jean Page on Bond Rumors and Possibly Joining the MCU (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page and Jessica Henwick dished on their new action-thriller “The Gray Man” in an interview with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay.

Regé-Jean also had a clever response to all those James Bond rumors, and he revealed if he’d want to join the MCU!

When Rachel brought attention to Regé-Jean’s suits and asked if he could ever consider playing James Bond, he looked at Jessica, saying, “There was an incredibly strong bond.”

Jessica joked, “I put money into my bonds. My pension bond.”

“Yes, I’m going to be James Bond,” Jessica quipped. “Are you happy?”

As for possibly joining the MCU and working with the Russo Brothers again, Page said, “I think most actors would follow these guys to hell and back. I mean you see infinite interviews with everyone saying this the atmosphere. They create on set is so creatively ambitious and comfortable and knowing the ability they have to achieve everything in cinema and then just constantly pushing their own records. There's no way you wouldn't follow them.”

Jessica is actually working with former Bond Daniel Craig in the upcoming “Knives Out” sequel.

When the news broke about her casting, Jessica’s “The Gray Man” co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, who were in the original “Knives Out,” congratulated her. She shared, “It was so lovely. They had such a great time with Ryan and as soon as the news broke, I was actually in France filming this and Anna and Chris both came up to me and they were like, ‘You're gonna have the best time of your life’ — and they were right.”

Page said he had “endless fun” shooting “The Gray Man.” He dished, “This adrenaline ride is this white-knuckle kind of thrill ride. But the joy of the Russos is a secret sauce that they know how to do comedy. They bring humor. There's always a sense that they want the audience to enjoy themselves, no matter how much peril there in, no matter how awful the characters are being. I think walking that tonal tightrope is loads of fun.”

Jessica asked Regé-Jean, “It was fun working with me, right?”

He quipped, “You’re okay.”

Since they filmed the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were kept in “two separate tents” and interacted with each other by passing notes.

Page commented, “I have the note on a shrine that I was never going to talk about, Jessica, but you have exposed our secret, sacred thing.”

Page found his villainous role “delicious” and enjoyed “taking a holiday from this British reserve.”

Jessica loved her “complex” role, saying, “You know, when we first meet her, she is being undermined in the workplace — very relatable. And so you go, ‘Oh, she's a victim,’ and then as the film goes on, you go, ‘Something's not quite right about her.’ And all I'll say is Suzanne and Denny and Lloyd have a very dark, troubled history and it's pretty toxic and she kind of is… she's becoming the beast, she's becoming the villain that she hates.”

Rachel also praised Regé-Jean for defending Florence Pugh after she was criticized for her sheer Valentino dress. He gallantly said of speaking up, “It was an easy thing to do.”