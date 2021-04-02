Regé-Jean Page’s First Words About His ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

Netflix

“Bridgerton” fans were shocked to learn — via Lady Whistledown — that Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Bassett aka the Duke of Hastings will not appear in Season 2.

The message appeared on Instagram, stating, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

The post continued, “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

While the exit comes as a surprise to fans, it was always meant to be.

The series is adapted from Julia Quinn’s series, and each book in the anthology focuses on a different Bridgerton love story.

Regé-Jean opened up to Variety about leaving she show, explaining that he had only signed on for one season for that very reason.

He explained, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end,” adding that Shondaland producers came to him and said, “Give us a year.”

The star added, “[I thought,] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the ‘Bridgerton’ family rolls on.”

Netflix

He said of romance novels and shows, “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Regé-Jean insisted, “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

Page is up for a SAG Award this weekend for Best Actor in a Drama Series, as well as the ensemble award with his castmates.