Mauricio Umansky on ‘Annoying’ Speculation Amid Kyle Richards Separation (Exclusive)

Instagram

Real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky are dishing on “Buying Beverly Hills” Season 2.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the cast about the new season, which not only focused on the selling, but the drama surrounding Mauricio and wife Kyle Richards.

Mauricio not mincing words when it comes to living his life in public!

He said, “Sometimes I feel like the public eye... just all the scrutiny — particularly with going through the separation from Kyle — speculation, scrutiny, all of that, it's annoying.”

When asked if it’s difficult to say how he feels or give his opinion due to possible headlines, he answered, “Not being able to live under any privacy or anything like that. That's definitely a very huge sacrifice that I think we all accept when we all want to be on reality television, and it’s a sacrifice.”

As for regretting things he’s said in the past, Mauricio said, “It happens all the time…”

"Buying Beverly Hills" is supposed to center around Mauricio and his professional life with his daughters.

Mauricio wanted to create a “real estate-porn show that was exciting and people could learn from.”

Mauricio’s stepdaughter and Kyle’s oldest Farrah noted, “This is a real estate focused show, of course. This year, things kind of changed a little, in part of our personal lives.”

The change is her parents’ separation.

Is it hard for Sophia to see the separation play out in public? She answered, “I feel like this whole thing unfolded in the middle of filming. So, it would've felt weird to continue filming and pretending our lives didn't change so much. It almost felt natural to open up about it on the show. Hearing everyone’s responses to that is really hard. You really can’t do anything right on ‘The Housewives.’ Everybody is like, ‘You need to share more’… Then we open up on this show and everyone’s like, ‘This should have been handled privately at home...’ I wish everyone was nice and empathetic.”

The separation drama was also featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

It didn’t faze Farrah or make her hesitant to be part of a reality show. She said, “‘Buying Beverly Hills’ came along and it seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Who knows where this could go. Who knows where this could take us with our business.”

She added, “The other show is the issue. Maybe. And for this one it's exciting. It's not supposed to be based on drama and be so heavy.”

While they try to focus more on the business on the show… at home, the family is more about keeping things personal!

Alexis explained, “We're not allowed to talk business at the dinner table.”