Kyle Richards on ‘Hardest’ Part of ‘RHOBH’ Reunion & If She’ll Return (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kyle Richards chatted with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

She dished on what’s in store for Part 3 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion, saying, “This will be the hardest part of the reunion for me. It is the third and the last, and then I can finally exhale, breathe hopefully, and put this season behind me.”

Kyle also spoke about whether she’ll be back next season, after having a challenging past year amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Richards shared, “People keep asking me, ‘Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?’ And it's always something I decide last minute.”

She went on, “I think this season particularly because I've been so under the microscope, not just with the cast and the public eye, and it's been very challenging to, you know, navigate through that one. I'm just trying to figure out my life myself, so it'll just be a… last-minute decision.”