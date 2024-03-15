Backgrid

On Thursday, Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket Jackson was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles.

Blanket, who now goes by Bigi, was seen leaving a movie theater solo in Canoga Park.

The 22-year-old kept it casual in a “Star Wars” tee and black gym shorts.

Blanket was photographed just days after his older sister Paris Jackson made an appearance at Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party.

Over the summer, Blanket was spotted at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, where he was joined by his brother Prince.

The hotel is the location of Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson ONE.”

In honor of what would have been Michael’s 65th birthday, Cirque du Soleil had advertised a Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration for the late King of Pop, including a Q&A session and meet-and-greet with the Michael Jackson Estate. The event also featured cake and cupcakes, the “Michael Jackson ONE” creative team, and a book signing with Michael Bush, author of “The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson.”

While Blanket doesn’t often step out for public events like Prince and Paris do, he’s been making name for himself, too!