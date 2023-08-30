Splash News

Blanket Jackson stepped out in Las Vegas on Tuesday in honor of what would have been his father Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday.

The 21-year-old, who now goes by Bigi, was spotted with his brother Prince Jackson, 26, at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the location of Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson ONE.”

Cirque du Soleil had advertised a Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration for the King of Pop, including a Q&A session and meet-and-greet with the Michael Jackson Estate. The event also featured cake and cupcakes, the “Michael Jackson ONE” creative team, and a book signing with Michael Bush, author of “The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson.”

People reports that Blanket and Prince spoke with fans at the casino.

Prince also honored his dad on Instagram with a family photo and the message, “Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day. ❤️”

Blanket and Prince’s sister Paris, 25, also took to Instagram Stories to talk about her dad’s birthday.

She revealed, “So today’s my dad’s birthday and back when he was alive he used to hate anyone acknowledging his birthday… he actually didn’t even want us to know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that. That being said, social media is apparently how people show their love and affection these days, and if you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media it apparently means that you don’t love them and you don’t care about them. There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday and people lose their f—king minds… they are basically measuring my love for my own father based on what I post on Instagram so I made you guys a little video. I hope you enjoy it.”

The video included Paris on stage at a show, telling the audience, “It is also my dad’s birthday and he would have been 65 years old today and he put 50 years of blood sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand up here on stage in front of y ou and scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him.”

The next post is back to Paris talking to the camera, saying, “If you are an MJ superfan and you want to do something that he would have loved, which is not celebrate his birthday, my suggestion would be there are always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism. These were things that he loved and was very, very interested in… I’m sure he would have loved that.”