Getty Images

Meghan Markle is back on Instagram!

Five years after leaving the social media platform, Markle is returning to launch American Riviera Orchard.

The bio of the Instagram reads: “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024.”

The first Instagram Story posted was set to Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love.”

The video featured Meghan working in a kitchen.

Many speculate that American Riviera Orchard is a follow-up to her former lifestyle blog The Tig, which was shut down after she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

In January 2018, Markle also deactivated her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

In 2022, Markle revealed that she was going to be back on Instagram. She told The Cut, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back… on Instagram.”