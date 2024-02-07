Prince Harry is heading back to California after less than 24 hours in the U.K.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

Harry was in town to visit his father King Charles III, who was just diagnosed with cancer.

He visited Charles and Queen Camilla at Clarence House, reportedly for just 45 minutes. This was their first meeting since Charles’ coronation in May.

According to DailyMail.com, Harry stayed at a luxury hotel in London, instead of at a royal residence. The prince and wife Meghan Markle vacated their home, Frogmore Cottage, last year.

While Harry met with his father amid his ongoing royal rift — which included releasing a documentary and a memoir — he did not see his brother, Prince William.

An insider told The Mirror, "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the U.K. is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

A source at the Daily Beast added, “The idea that William and Kate [Middleton] are ever, ever going to let Harry back into their lives, or trust him with any personal information ever again is a total fantasy. It’s simply not possible to exaggerate how bad and how damaged the relationship is, and how angry William is at Harry for betraying him for money.”

As for the king’s health, Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” and is now undergoing “regular treatments.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later told BBC News, "Like everyone else, we're shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early and now everyone will be wishing him, that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery. That's what we're all hoping and praying for."