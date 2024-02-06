King Charles III: New Cancer Battle Details as Prince Harry Rushes to U.K.

Getty Images

Royal insiders are speaking out amid King Charles III’s battle with cancer.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” and is now undergoing “regular treatments.”

Backgrid

Hours after the news broke, Prince Harry’s Range Rover was spotted at a private terminal at LAX amid reports he was heading to the U.K. to see his father.

Charles and Queen Camilla, pictured at top, were then seen on Tuesday leaving Clarence House for Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tells BBC News, "Like everyone else, we're shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early and now everyone will be wishing him, that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery. That's what we're all hoping and praying for."

In addition, a Palace insider tells People magazine of hearing the diagnosis, “I was really shocked when I heard it.”

Another source added, “He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief — he’d had two deaths close together,” referring to his mother Queen Elizabeth’s passing in September 2022 and his father Prince Philip’s death in April 2021, adding, “but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him.”

The cancer was discovered during Charles’ recent surgery for a benign prostate enlargement. Buckingham noted that the cancer was a “separate issue.”

During his treatment, the monarch “has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” but will “undertake State business and official paperwork per usual.”