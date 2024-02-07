Getty Images

Prince William was rubbing elbows with A-lister Tom Cruise at a gala in London.

The men posed together at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at the OWO on February 7.

William and Tom have met several times, including at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in May 2022. Cruise was also at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

Wednesday marked the prince’s return to work for the first time since his wife Kate Middleton was hospitalized for abdominal surgery and his father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

People reports that as William arrived at the event, he shared, "We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you." He is expected to say more in his gala speech.