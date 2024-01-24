Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance in Jamaica

MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the red carpet in Jamaica on Tuesday for the premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love.”

The event took place at the Carib Theatre in Kingston, where Meghan stunned in a black floor-length gown and Harry donned a black suit with no tie.

Getty Images

During the surprise appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed alongside Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet Holness.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars in “Bob Marley: One Love” as the legendary musician. The film website reveals the project celebrates “his message of love and unity” and shares his “powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.” The movie opens in the U.S. February 14.

Getty Images

Harry and Meghan’s last trip to Jamaica was in 2017, for a friend’s wedding. It is also where she married her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

The trip to Jamaica comes as Harry’s family faces health issues in the U.K.

His sister-in-law Kate Middleton is currently hospitalized recovering from abdominal surgery, and his father King Charles III will undergo surgery this week for an enlarged prostate.