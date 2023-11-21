Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance at Hockey Game

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night in Vancouver on Monday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks hockey game at Rogers Arena.

Harry even took the ice for the ceremonial first puck drop ahead of the game with Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and Sharks alternate captain Tomáš Hertl.

The moment held special significance for Harry, considering his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, performed a puck drop at a Canucks vs. Sharks game during a visit to Vancouver 21 years ago.

Afterward, Harry was seen clapping and cheering in a VIP box alongside Meghan.

The royals, who are known for spending time in Canada, will be back in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025 with Harry’s annual Invictus Games.

The games, established by Harry in 2014, are an adaptive sporting competition for veterans. The upcoming games in Canada will include new winter competitions like Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling, in addition to past sports like indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

The Canucks game comes on the heels of Meghan’s recent outing in L.A.

The Duchess stepped out for Variety’s Power of Women at Citizen News on November 16.