Kate Middleton has fessed up to editing a recent photo of herself, and now there are new details — and theories — about what really happened.

The first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery in January was posted in honor of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day on Sunday. The pic features the Princess in the center, surrounded by her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Later, Middleton posted an apology on X, blaming an “experiment with editing,” after photo agencies issued a kill notice for the image, which The AP said was “manipulated.”

Page Six put together a list of clues the photo had been altered, like Kate’s zipper not lining up, Charlotte’s missing wrist, and Louis’ sweater pattern being broken.

Ruby Naldrett, senior social media editor for The Daily Star, had her own wild theory, claiming Kate’s face in the photo may have been taken from her 2016 Vogue photo shoot!

Naldrett wrote on X, “my analysis of the kate middleton photo saga is that they took her face from the vogue cover she did years ago and edited it in.” See the Vogue image here.

She later told The Daily Star, “I know a lot of people disagree and say it's normal for someone to look the same way, but the pictures are eight years apart and almost exactly the same. It's just a theory and it could be wrong, but I think the only real way they can put a stop to all these theories is by releasing the original.”

DailyMail.com reports that Kensington Palace does not plan to release the original photo.

The publication, however, did share more details surrounding the photo.

Apparently, Prince William had just 40 minutes to snap the pic on Friday. The Palace had been planning to release the pic on Mother’s Day to help quash questions about Kate’s health.

Sources tell DailyMail.com that “this was an amateur, family photograph” and that “their Royal Highnesses wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day.”

The insider added, “The Princess made minor adjustments as she shared in her statement on social media,” going on to say the family spent Mother's Day together “and had a wonderful day.”

A Times source adds that Kate wanted the photo to be the “best it could be,” and made adjustments, “thinking of her own children when editing the picture, hoping that they looked good for their own sakes.”

She reportedly felt “awful” over the controversy and decided owning up to it was the “best policy.”

Sources close to her in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to mock Kate, telling Page Six, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples.”

The insider added, “This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make… she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

Amid the photo frenzy, Kate was spotted in a car with Prince William on Monday. It was only the second sighting of the Princess since her surgery.

In a photo posted by DailyMail.com, Kate is seen reportedly riding to a private appointment. Prince William may have been headed to Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service, where he appeared later in the day.