Emily Blunt Calls Ryan Gosling’s Oscars Performance Legendary (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Fresh off a huge night for “Oppenheimer” at the Oscars, Emily Blunt hit the SXSW premiere of “The Fall Guy,” her action-comedy with Ryan Gosling

“Extra” spoke with Emily, who raved over Ryan’s Oscars performance of “I’m Just Ken,” calling the moment “legendary.”

She added, “I said to him yesterday, 'People are going to talk to you about it when you’re 90-years-old'… it just brought the house down. It was amazing.”

Since “Free Guy” is about stunts, did Emily do any? She commented, “I do a few fights in it.”

Blunt isn’t a novice in stunts, she’s done her “fair share,” adding, “I’ve got some cool stunt jackets from movies and that’s a big badge of honor.”

Emily also chatted about teaming up again with “Jungle Cruise” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the upcoming MMA movie “The Smashing Machine.”

She said, “I’m very excited… it’s definitely a violent, visceral film.