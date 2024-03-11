Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Joke About ‘Barbie’ Wedding (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday night, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott enjoyed a date night at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

“Extra” spoke with the couple, who dished on some of their favorite movies of awards season and talked wedding planning!

Showing some love for “Barbie,” they joked that they want a Barbie-themed wedding.

While Zooey noted that they were in a “dream phase,” Jonathan quipped, “We’re doing a Barbie wedding. This is exclusive… My Ken-ergy is on fleek.”

Zooey and Jonathan were “happy” to be at the party. She said, “We love coming to this party ‘cause the work that the Elton John AIDS Foundation does is incredible, but it’s also a really good time.”