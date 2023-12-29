Jonathan Scott on Wedding Planning with Zooey Deschanel (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Propert Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about their holiday traditions and the new season of “Celebrity IOU.”

They revealed their mom was in charge of Christmas breakfast, and that Jonathan’s fiancée Zooey Deschanel and Drew’s wife Linda both love to bake.

Drew shared, “With all that around, I feel I can sit back and enjoy.”

They also love to carol, belting out, “Joy to the World.”

Jonathan also dished on being ready to get into wedding planning with Zooey in 2024!

“We’ve got some planning to do coming into the new year,” he said.

Who is planning the bachelor party? Drew revealed, “I’ve already been putting some ideas together,” and Jonathan asked, “Is it weird that I’ve already kind of planned my own bachelor party?”

Drew interjected, “Wait, you are taking this from me?” insisting, “He has to control everything.”

The brothers also dished on “Celebrity IOU,” on which they team up with A-listers to help them show gratitude to someone in their lives through a home renovation project.

Looking at the season ahead, Drew joked that guest Sterling K. Brown’s muscles aren’t “just for show.” They also praised Regina Hall’s renovation skills. Jonathan quipped, “Her friends are buying her power tools for Christmas.”

Who shouldn’t quit their day job? Drew revealed Ray Romano is “not the handiest.”