Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are leveling up in their relationship!

On Sunday, Scott proposed to Deschanel during a vacation to Scotland, People magazine reports.

For the proposal, Jonathan enlisted the help of Zooey’s two kids Elsie and Charlie.

It is no surprise that Jonathan popped the question in Scotland, as his father Jim left the country for Canada when he was a teenager.

Jonathan and his twin brother Drew paid tribute to Scotland by wearing kilts at Drew’s 2018 wedding to Linda Phan.

Zooey posted a pic of her with the engagement ring, which includes pink and purple stones.

She captioned the pic, “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰”

In response to the post, Mindy Kaling wrote, “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!! ❤️”

Kat McNamara wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS.”

Zooey and Jonathan met in the summer of 2019 on an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

They made it Instagram official in October 2019.

Along with posting a photo of Jonathan carrying her in his arms, Zooey wrote on Instagram, “Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks. @unistudios@horrornights #UniversalHHN.”

Jonathan shared the same photo, adding, “So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn't me! @UniStudios @HorrorNights #UniversalHHN Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”

Last year, Zooey and Jonathan dished on their Thanksgiving plans at the Baby2Baby Gala.

While Zooey was planning to “cook” for Thanksgiving, Jonathan was excited to “enjoy that good food.” Zooey dished, “I’m making the menu right now… Got a little menu folder.”