Zooey Deschanel Reacts to ‘Elf’ Turning 20: ‘Crazy’ (Exclusive)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

On Tuesday night, Zooey Deschanel hit the red carpet at Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Zooey, who gave an update on wedding planning with fiancé Jonathan Scott, as well as her iconic Christmas movie “Elf” turning 20!

Zooey and Jonathan don’t have wedding plans just yet. She said, “Oh, not at all. I have, like, nothing to report… Just we’re, just, like, you know, having fun thinking [about it].”

Could it happen next year? Zoe answered, “I have no idea.” Stressing the importance of living in the moment, she added, “It’s fun to be engaged.”

Zooey opened up about her holiday plans with Jonathan. She dished, “We’re just spending time with family… cooking and stuff. It’ll be fun.”

Deschanel also reacted to the 20th anniversary of “Elf,” saying, “Yeah, it’s crazy.”