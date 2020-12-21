Celebrity News December 21, 2020
See Zooey Deschanel Transform Into Look-Alike Katy Perry for New Music Video
Katy Perry’s celebrity look-alike Zooey Deschanel just got to play her in the “Not the End of the World” music video!
In the video, aliens mistake Zooey for Katy and abduct her. In order to save the world, Deschanel must pretend to be Katy and put on a show. Check it out!
The aliens are clearly fans of “California Gurls” — they hand her lollipops and whipped cream cans… as she’s donning a bright blue wig!
In the end, she saves the world and performs in an out-of-this-world get-up, complete with a planet accessory on her shoulder.
According to Rolling Stone, Katy reportedly suggested Zooey star in the video while she was on maternity leave.