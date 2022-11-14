Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Dish on Their Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott stepped out for a glam date night for a good cause at the Baby2Baby Gala 2022.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the couple about the work Baby2Baby does to help families and children in need, and also dished on their family Thanksgiving plans!

Zooey is planning to “cook” for Thanksgiving, while Jonathan is excited to “enjoy that good food.” Zooey dished, “I’m making the menu right now… Got a little menu folder.”

Jonathan added, “It’ll be nice to spend some family time — that’s a big thing for us. Our family has been hosting us for years now. We finally finished our renovation, so it’s nice that we’ll be able to host everyone else.”

Zooey will be having wine, rather than cocktails, at the family gathering. She explained that hard alcohol hits her “too fast.”

The couple also praised Baby2Baby for going “over and above to make things happen.” Zooey added, “They’ve just done so much incredible work during the pandemic and like filled every need that comes up like the formula shortage… There was a formula shortage and Baby2Baby said, ‘Okay, we’ll manufacture formula, then.’”