Instagram

Actress Kate Beckinsale, 50, has been admitted to a hospital.

On Monday, Beckinsale posted photos of herself in a hospital bed while wishing her a mom at Happy Mother’s Day.

She wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother . Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t . And for looking after our dogs when we can’t , and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t . And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

“Thank you for loving us,those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick,and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful,” Kate continued. “Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .I love you x.”

Instagram

While she shared photos from the hospital, Beckinsale didn’t reveal the cause of her hospitalization.

The photos come just two months after Kate posted photos of herself visiting her stepfather Roy Battersby in the hospital right after attending the 2024 Golden Globes.

A week later, Beckinsale mourned the loss of Battersby, who died of cancer.

In a statement, she wrote on Instagram, “It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow."

Years ago, Beckinsale was hospitalized in Las Vegas, where she was filming “Prisoner’s Daughter.”