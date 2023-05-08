Splash News

The new movie “Fool’s Paradise” features a lineup of who’s who in Hollywood, including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final movie appearances.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with two of the film’s stars, Kate Beckinsale and Ken Jeong, who called his role in “Fool’s Paradise” Jeong’s best ever.

“It’s my favorite thing I’ve done in my film career,” Ken said.

“This is why I quit my medical job as a doctor — to do acting. You want to live for moments like this. And I got Kate out of this. And this impressive cast.”

Ken plays a down-on-his-luck publicist who discovers a recently released mental patient — played by the film’s writer and director, Charlie Day — who bears a striking resemblance to an actor who refuses to leave his trailer.

Kate said the movie represents what Hollywood is like. “It’s a hyper-real version of Hollywood, which is sort of now but also is the ’40s.”

While “Fool’s Paradise” has some real-life vibes, Ken says his part was “really all of Charlie’s creation.”

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actor also told “Extra” how his character’s story in “Fool’s Paradise” evolved throughout the making of the film.

“I just comedically was in love with the manic-ness of how I have high energy. This character has high energy, marriage…As we went on, it became something more deeper and more emotional,” Ken explained. “As we finished, [Day] rewrote a significant amount of the movie. My character was made more of the emotional core.”

Back home in England, Kate’s mom and favorite Instavideo co-star, Judy, was making sure she didn’t miss any of the king’s coronation.

“I didn’t watch it in real time, but my mother is real concerned that I experience the U.K. in real time, so my phone memory is destroyed,” Kate said. “My mom videoing off the telly five hours of stuff.”

The “Pearl Harbor” star said it’s going to take her some time to become used to the idea of having a “King Charles.”

“I can’t quite get there yet. It’s gonna take me a minute. I still like record players. It takes me a long time to warm up to a new thing… I still miss record players and I’ve got an iPhone 14, that’s how long it’s taken me.”

Ken also shared his thoughts on the royal family’s special day, calling it “obviously something incredibly historic, something beautiful.”