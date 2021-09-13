Kate Beckinsale Gives Health Update from Hospital Bed

Last week, Kate Beckinsale, 48, was hospitalized in Las Vegas, where she is filming “Prisoner’s Daughter.”

On Monday, Kate gave an update on her health without addressing reports that she sustained a back injury, writing on Instagram, “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

Beckinsale also included a pic of herself hooked up to an IV in a hospital.

In response to her post, Andie MacDowell wrote, “Oh dear I’m just catching up I hope everything’s OK.”

Jamie Foxx added, “Get well lioness.”

Just days before her hospitalization, Beckinsale posted a pic of herself posing in a white dress with the caption, “Oops #Vegas.”