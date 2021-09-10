Celebrity News September 10, 2021
Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized in Las Vegas
Getty Images
Actress Kate Beckinsale was rushed to an emergency room in Las Vegas on Friday morning, TMZ reports.
The star’s back reportedly went out. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital around 10:30 a.m.
Kate is in town shooting “Prisoner’s Daughter,” and was staying at the Signature MGM Grand.
She had just shared an Instagram post on Thursday of herself posing in a white dress with the caption, “Oops #Vegas.”