Kate Beckinsale’s Big Dating Confession, Plus: She Talks ‘Sassy’ Role in ‘Jolt’

Getty

Kate Beckinsale is talking about dating, her action-thriller “Jolt,” and her funny Instagram feed in a new interview with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers.

Chatting about dating, Beckinsale made this confession, “Do you know I've never really been on a date? I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them.”

Of course, Kate is no stranger to high-profile relationships — she has 22-year-old daughter Lily with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, and she was married to filmmaker Len Wiseman for 11 years. Not long ago, she was linked to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and more recently singer Goody Grace.

When it comes to meeting someone, she said she has zero interest in blind dates. “I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food,” she said.

Kate also spoke about her sassy “Jolt” character Lindy, a woman with serious anger management issues who is out for revenge after the murder of a friend. “I love the fact that she's got a lot of things that a lot of us have… She has a good sense of humor and she's bold and sassy and talks back,” she said.

Speaking of a good sense of humor, Kate is known for her funny Instagram posts. She told Jenn it is all her, explaining, “Yes… Somebody asked me on Instagram once, ‘Who does them for you?’ and I was like... ‘Is there anybody that says dark s--t as I do?’ Who would I be paying?!”

Where does she get her sense of humor? “I think it's the national sport in my country,” Kate said. “You have to keep up… I wasn't a particularly attractive child, so you have to have something.”

Kate said she didn’t grow into her own until 29, insisting, “It took me so long to grow into my teeth!”