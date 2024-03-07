Getty Images

Rumor has it Chris Martin, 47, and Dakota Johnson, 34, are engaged after six years together!

The Mirror reports Chris popped the question and that his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, give their full blessing.

A source told the paper, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

The news comes years after Chris and Dakota first sparked engagement speculation in 2020, when she was spotted wearing a giant emerald sparkler on her left ring finger.

Now, one thing we know for sure is that Johnson is ready to have kids with Martin.

She recently told Bustle she is “so open” to being a mom.

The actress explained, “I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I’m like, what a magical f*cking thing to do… If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it.”

Dakota has gotten in some practice with Apple and Moses, gushing, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

She also touched on her friendship with Gwyneth. When asked about blended families and how people loved a photo Paltrow had posted of them holding hands, Dakota said, “I’m glad there was that positive reaction. I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The actual saying is, ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”