Why Dakota Johnson Almost Said No to ‘Madame Web’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Madame Web” actress Dakota Johnson is the latest star to join the Spider-verse, but it almost didn’t happen.

Johnson shared on “Extra: The Podcast” that she almost said no to the project. Listen here!

Johnson explained, “I never really saw myself in a superhero film. I spoke with S.J. [Clarkson], the director, a lot about how I could pull it off, and I really wanted to make sure that my character was really grounded and complex and had a real personality.”

She went on, “At the end of the day, I loved that it was a young woman whose superpower was her mind, and that to me was an interesting and inspiring thing.”

Dakota also dished on how she felt putting on her “very cool” suit for the first time, saying, “I was like, ‘What?’ You don’t see it a lot in the movie. It comes more at the end of the movie, and it just was so fun to be able to wear something like that.”

“Madame Web” is in theaters now.