Dakota Johnson Is ‘Totally Down’ to Be a Mom Amid Chris Martin Romance

Getty Images

Actress Dakota Johnson, 34, has been with Chris Martin for six years, but is being a mother in her future?

In the new issue of Bustle, Johnson discussed the idea of motherhood, her latest film “Madame Web,” and her sexuality!

Dakota is “so open” to being a mom. She explained, “I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I’m like, what a magical f*cking thing to do… If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it.”

Agata Serge/Bustle

Dakota has gotten in some practice with Martin’s two kids, Moses, 17, and Apple, 19, who he shares with ex, Gwyneth Paltrow.

She gushed, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

Dakota opened up about growing up with a family that was open about sexuality. She said, “I was lucky that I grew up with a mom who was very open — at times maybe too open — about sexuality, but it was always like, whatever you’re into and when you want to have sex, you just let me know and we’ll get birth control. It was really healthy, and it made me feel like I was allowed to discover my sexuality on my own, which I think is such a gift.”

Johnson has been busy promoting her new film “Madame Web,” which struggled at the box office.

Dakota reacted to the flop, saying, “Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has. But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before.”

Agata Serge/Bustle