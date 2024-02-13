‘Madame Web’ Star Dakota Johnson on Elizabeth Olsen’s Superhero Advice (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Dakota Johnson dazzled in sheer, sparkling Gucci at the L.A. premiere of “Madame Web.”

“Extra” spoke with Dakota, who shared what she asked Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen about stepping into this world.

She said, “I ran into her really briefly and I’ve known Lizzie for a long time and I just was like, ‘Did you have fun? Is it fun?’ and she had the best time and loved everybody… That’s kind of all I needed to know. I just wanted to have a good time as much as possible.”

Johnson never saw herself in a superhero film, and almost said no to the role! What changed her mind? She answered, “I spoke with S.J. [Clarkson], the director, a lot about how I could pull it off and I really wanted to make sure that my character was really grounded and complex and had a real personality.”

She went on, “At the end of the day, I loved that it was a young woman whose superpower was her mind, and that to me was an interesting and inspiring thing.”

Dakota also dished on how she felt putting on her “very cool” suit for the first time, saying, “I was like, ‘What?’ You don’t see it a lot in the movie. It comes more at the end of the movie, and it just was so fun to be able to wear something like that.”