Dakota Johnson Clarifies ‘Office’ Comments, Talks ‘Different’ Madame Web (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is taking on a super new role as the clairvoyant Madame Web!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Dakota about the movie, as well as her recent comments about “The Office.”

Dakota clarified recent headlines about her “hating” her time working on “The Office” finale!

She asked, “Is there uproar about that?”

Johnson commented, “I was such a huge fan of ‘The Office.’ I still am, so I was, like, so excited to be there on set and I think I could have said it better, but it was the end of their series finale so they didn’t really care that there was, like, some new person on set. I was so excited to be there, but I ended up just being in the background of, like, every scene.”

As for “Madame Web,” she never imagined acting in a superhero movie, but her character definitely changed her mind!

Johnson said, “I love that her superpower was her mind… It’s about a group of young women stepping into their power and really supporting each other and protecting each other, and I liked that.”

Dakota dished on her “very cool” suit, saying, “You do the 360 scan and everything. It was made, like, exactly to my body… My Madame Web suit is flared at the bottom and I haven’t seen that before, so it’s very different.”

Johnson revealed that she didn’t get to keep a suit since there were only two made. She said, “I guess they invented a new material for this suit to be made. It’s, like, not spandex. It’s not lycra. It’s, like, a new kind of weird, I don’t know what it is — it was like screen-printed material… It took a long time to make it, so they only made two and one of them had, like, holes for my harness clips.”

Dakota enjoyed doing the stunts, calling them “fun.”

Johnson raved about her co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor, saying, “They are so talented, and it was so wonderful to have their dynamic on set ‘cause they got really close and became real friends and then when they were around, it was just fun.”