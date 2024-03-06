Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady called it quits in 2022, but the split still seems painful for her!

In a teaser clip for her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, Gisele got tearful when asked how she was doing after their marriage came to an end.

Trying her best to hold back her emotions, Bündchen eventually turned away from the camera, asking, “Can I have a little moment?”

The two, who finalized their divorce in October 2022, have been co-parenting their kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

She told Robin, “I think there are easier days than others and I can only control what I do.”

Since their split, Gisele has been linked to her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

She seemingly played coy when asked if she could open up her heart again to someone, saying, “Ummm.”

Tom and Gisele were married for 13 years before they shocked the world with their divorce announcement.

Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on.

The NFL player continued, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best of each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

He added, "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."