Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been co-parenting since their 2022 split —and it hasn’t been easy.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gisele admitted she gets “pushback” sometimes from their kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. She elaborated, “Especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

Of her core values, she shared, “You are where you come from. All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."

Bündchen is giving some sound advice to her kids at an early age, like, “The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life. If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

Despite her fame and fortune, Gisele likes to keep it simple. She explained, “Today, being in the place where I am in my life and having access to all the different things I’ve had access to, I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest.”

Gisele opened up about her life, which consists of eating healthy and weekly jiujitsu classes with brothers Joaquim, Pedro, and Gui Valente. She dished, “I learned with the brothers the philosophy and the lifestyle, the whole value system, which was amazing. It was almost everything I lived in my life, the way I believed in courage and honesty and all the things I found to be important in my value system and have been guiding me in my life. They were never organized, and now they have a container.”

While there have been romance rumors about Gisele and Joaquin, she’s not bothered by the gossip surrounding her personal life. She noted, “I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me. If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth.”