Lindsay Lohan & Ayesha Curry on Close Friendship & Their Irish Wishes! (Exclusive)

Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is back!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Lindsay and her co-star Ayesha Curry about their new Netflix movie, “Irish Wish.”

In "Irish Wish," Lindsay plays a woman whose true love gets engaged to her best friend until she makes a wish that finds her as the bride-to-be.

So what is her Irish wish?

Lohan shared, “Good health, happiness and peace. Just because those are three things you need in life. Full circle.”

Lindsay has found peace and happiness with husband, Bader Shammas, and their baby boy, Luai, in Dubai, where they’ve been living for a decade!

Lindsay and Bader produced “Irish Wish,” which was shot in Ireland.

Lohan had a good time filming the romantic comedy with Ayesha, who is Luai’s godmother.

Lindsay commented, “Since the first day we met, I feel like I've known you forever.”

Ayesha added, “We've been friends since the day we met.”

Lohan emphasized, “When you find a friend like that in life, it's just your forever person.”

Ayesha plays one of Lindsay’s friends in the movie.

On working together, Lindsay said, “The last movie I did, I didn't have any girlfriends in the movie and I love that this relationship was there, that we could actually have some fun girl scenes. I haven't really done that since ‘Mean Girls.’”

Lohan could relate to her character in the movie, saying, “She’s a bit goofy and I’m kind of like that.”

There is one big difference between her and her character… she “wouldn’t” propose like her character did!

While they didn’t want to spoil too much of the movie, the idea of someone being in love with their best friend’s man is an “underlying theme that’s happening in the movie.”

In real life, Ayesha is expecting her fourth child with NBA superstar husband Stephen Curry. When Mona congratulated her, she responded, “Thank you.”