LindsayLohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans an update on her life as a new mom.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” Lohan wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The “Mean Girls” star went on to share how much happiness her child has already given her, writing,“Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

She continued, “My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner.”

Lohan gave birth to her first child — a boy — with husband Bader Shammas in mid-July.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the actress’ rep told People magazine at the time.