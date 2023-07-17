Lindsay Lohan / Instagram

“The Parent Trap” star Lindsay Lohan is herself a parent now!

The actress, 36, has welcomed her first baby — a boy — with husband Bader Shammas, a rep for Lohan confirmed to People magazine Monday.

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep told the outlet.

The baby, who was born in Dubai — where Lohan and Shammas currently live — is named Son Luai. The name is of Arabic origin, meaning “strong and steady.”

A date of birth is known at this time.

In her cover feature for Allure magazine’s June issue, the “Mean Girls” actress shared how she could hardly wait for her new arrival.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lindsay told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan and Shammas — a Credit Suisse financier — announced they were expecting their first child in March. A month later, family and friends shared photos of a baby shower held for the actress on social media.

On how she plans to balance motherhood and her career, Lindsay told Allure that friend and “Freaky Friday” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis gave her great advice: “You just bring the baby with you, and everything will be fine.”