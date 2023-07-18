Lindsay Lohan’s dad is thrilled to have another grandchild!

Michael Lohan shared with People magazine that he “is so, so happy for Lindsay and Bader!”

Lohan added that the couple, who announced the news of their first baby, son Luai, July 17, “will be amazing parents.”

Telling the outlet that his family feels “truly blessed,” Michael added that it’s “wonderful” to have his first grandson. His son, Michael Lohan. Jr has a 2-year-old daughter with wife Nina Ginsberg.

The proud grandpa also told People that Lindsay’s delivery “went really smooth.”

People reports Lindsay’s mom, Dina — who is on her way to Dubai to join Lohan and her new grandchild — also said she was "overwhelmed with love and joy!"

"My flight is today, so excited,” she told the outlet.

Lohan’s rep confirmed the news of the birth in a statement to People Monday.