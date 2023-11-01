Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are bringing back their “Mean Girls” characters in a Black Friday commercial for Walmart.

In the commercial, Lindsay’s character Cady Heron is back at North Shore High as a guidance counselor who tries to use the outdated slang word “grool” on students... who are unimpressed.

In a voice-over, Lindsay says, “At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink."

The ad cuts to Lacey’s character Gretchen arriving at school in a convertible with bags of toys and other goodies. As the cool mom, she tells her teenage daughter, “Get in, sweetie, we’re going deal-shopping.”

In another scene, Gretchen tells her daughter, “This is going to be so fetch,” with her daughter responding, “Stop trying to make fetch happen, Mom. It's still not going to happen."

In the original film, Gretchen used “fetch,” and Rachel McAdams’ character Regina George commented, “Gretchen, stop trying to make 'fetch' happen, it's not going to happen!”

While Rachel is noticeably absent from the Walmart ad, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra can be seen throughout as their characters.

Amanda’s character Karen is now a news anchor in the commercial.

In the original, Cady, Gretchen, Karen and Regina were part of popular school group called the Plastics.

The end of the commercial pays homage to the Plastics’ performance at the North Shore’s Winter Talent Show with Gretchen’s daughter performing her rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Rajiv recently teased the reunion, telling E! News, “It felt like a really special form of time-traveling."

Lindsay shared, “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

Lacey added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again."

Lindsay, Amanda,and Lacey were seen filming the commercial in early October.

Of Rachel’s absence, a source recently told Page Six, “Rachel McAdams didn’t want to do it. They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion. They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there.”