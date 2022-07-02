Celebrity News July 02, 2022

Lindsay Lohan Is Married to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan referred to financier Bader Shammas as her "husband" in a fresh Instagram post — and People magazine confirms the news that the two were secretly married!

Posting a cute photo of herself with Bader on Instagram Friday, Lohan captioned it, "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."

She went on, "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏."

The post has since been deleted, but she replaced it with another, similar post featuring a new two-shot.

Lohan, 36, had announced she and Shammas were engaged in November 2021.

The two have been together since early 2020.

