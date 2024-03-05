Getty Images

Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, and director Rose Glass are dishing on their new film “Love Lies Bleeding.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the trio about their new crime romance that follows a gym manager and a body builder whose love leads to violence.

Kristen also talked about her recent comments that she wanted her Rolling Stone cover to be the “gayest thing ever,” and how she has stayed true to herself as a “fluid” person.

She said, "That was a silly thing to say, it was in passing.”

As for why it was the right time to do the cover, Kristen said, “Cause… why not? Seems like it's time... I kind of wanted to make a picture that I wanted to have on my bedroom ceiling growing up that I didn't have.”

Melvin praised Stewart on the importance of living her life authentically and what it means for others in the LGBTQ community.

Kristen recently pointed out that her femininity saved her life, but what did she mean? She explained, “Well I was saying that I knew how to sort of use my feminine wilds to get like jobs… I’m created by the world that we live in, which is a patriarchal world and so I know how to appeal and it never felt like a lie because I am a pretty fluid person.”

Kristen continued, “I think some people are, kind of like more distinctly, you know, preferentially succinct whereas I'm a little more all over the place and I think that that helped... and what I was saying is if I looked more butch or if I looked you know like somebody who wouldn't want to, maybe have sex with a man, I maybe wouldn't have like done as well in my career... that's a bummer and hopefully not the case forever.”

On what inspired Rose to do the lesbian love story, she answered, “I think I just thought it would be really fun and it was the kind of film that I wanted to watch myself.”

Kristen loved her role, saying, “I was like gleefully skipping through this experience… I had a really very, very good time playing Lou.”

Stewart elaborated, “She like is a sort of insecure cool guy… who also just wants to be like loved and hugged… there's just something kind of like a little slap happy, nothing matters, irreverent and then you're like, ‘Watch this guy fall in love really hard’… Lou is somebody who, you kind of love, and maybe really hate in turns.”

Katy had fun with her role too, saying, “I had a blast… I was just thinking, talking, about like just little set memories and just kind of remembering… it was just those fun little moments that were found."

When Kristen was asked how she prepped for some extreme scenes, she answered, “I basically just had to like start smoking again, which was the worst part of making the movie… I was just like present and ready to go there wherever she wanted me to go.”