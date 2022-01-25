Kristen Stewart Teases She Just Might Get Married ‘This Weekend’

Backgrid

“Spencer” star Kristen Stewart recently stopped by “The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert” and dished on her upcoming wedding plans.

While she’d like to “have a big party” she also said she’s “not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner.”

The “Twilight” alum also shared that she’s “So unceremonial” so much so in fact that she teased that her and fiancée Dylan Meyer “might just go do it this weekend or something, I don’t know, and then like, just hang out with everyone afterwards.”

Whatever the case may be, one thing’s for sure, K-Stew can’t wait to be a married lady and doesn’t mind sharing her excitement.

Stewart first announced her engagement to Meyer back in November on “The Howard Stern Show.”

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart said. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

The 31-year-old initially wanted to wait at least a year to get married due to COVID and wanting for it to not “even, be, like a thing,” but seeing as how Omicron is still surging, the wedding date continues to be up in the air. And while the exact date of the nuptials remains unknown, Stewart has been certain about a few things like that “the food needs to be on point” and that she wants Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding.

If you need to refresh your memory, Fieri famously accepted the invite while Stewart promoted her film “Spencer” on the “Today” show, back in November.

A few more details were also shared in her interview with Stern, including what she plans to wear. During the interview she joked about the look, "The best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cutoff and barefoot. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."

Back in November, Stewart told “Extra” she was “very excited” about wedding planning. Watch!