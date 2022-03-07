Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Doesn't Have Her 2022 Oscars Gown Yet

Kristen Stewart described herself as “thankful” to be an honorary chair at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards.

She noted, “I’ve never been to the Indie Spirit Awards… You have to make a really good independent movie to come to one these.”

Stewart is nominated at the 2022 Academy Awards for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Calling herself a “kid in the candy store” regarding that honor, she said, “I’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s such a beautiful exchange to share your movie with so many people, and this is just the paramount version of that… Everyone I’ve grown up revering, I’m gonna be sitting amongst them. It’s all very new and cool. I’m very proud.”

Stewart will be going up against Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”).

Kristen said she doesn’t have her dress yet, but she has “a couple options.”

"There's a long road up until the actual night of the Oscars," she emphasized. "It's picking, choosing, slotting, [and] balancing."

Stewart also opened up on making a TV show with her fiancée Dylan Meyer. She commented, “I can’t tell you what it’s about because it’s super mysterious.. It’s a hot-ticket topic for no one but me and Dylan yet… We wrote the first episode of this hopeful show in like a week and a half and never fought once and we’re like, ‘Look, if it doesn’t work, we don’t need to be creative partners. We can just keep the good thing rolling.’”