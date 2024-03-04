Nick Cannon Jokes About Working Hard as Dad of 12: ‘Mouths to Feed!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nick Cannon is gearing up for Season 11 of “The Masked Singer.”

“Extra” spoke with Nick, who joked about why he works so hard.

Noting that he’s a dad of 12, Nick laughed, "Daddy's gotta pay the bills”!

"The work starts, really, when I get off and go home," he said. "I got 12 mouths to feed."

Calling fatherhood the “highlight” of his life, Cannon emphasized, “It literally is my purpose to be the best father I could possibly be. That's the reason why I do all of this.”

Cannon opened up about Rita Ora stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger, saying, “Rita just brings this vibrant, you know, international vibe that kinda just took the show to another level this season.”

Nick has known Rita for a while, adding, “Her and Nicole are very similar in a sense because they’re extremely talented. They've both got great ears, so she kind of fills that same capacity that Nicole was of being someone who’s in the space of music.”

Nick also teased there will be the “biggest and best” celebrities ever behind the costumes. He said, “It all starts on the first night and it takes us all the way to the finale... A-level talent, A-level star power."